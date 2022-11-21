Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6,356.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,088. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $234.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40.

