Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Bluzelle has a market cap of $19.48 million and $7.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

