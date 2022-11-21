BMO Capital Markets Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$82.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.44.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$76.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. Metro has a 1-year low of C$60.59 and a 1-year high of C$76.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.