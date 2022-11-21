BMO Capital Markets Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

