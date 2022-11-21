Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

