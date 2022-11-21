BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,791 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.65) to GBX 603 ($7.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.55) to GBX 527 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.15.

BP stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

