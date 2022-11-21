Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 242,458 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242,458 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $83,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

