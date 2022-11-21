Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

