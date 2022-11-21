Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 83,031 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $53,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $85,835,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE THO traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. 890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.