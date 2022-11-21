Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GSK worth $57,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,173. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

