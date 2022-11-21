Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 206,671 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,379. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

