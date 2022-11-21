Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $128.42 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,272,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 212,737 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $128,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 572,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,175,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $320,817,000 after acquiring an additional 243,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,892.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 169,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.41. 149,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,600,557. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.