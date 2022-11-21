Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $51.23 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $51,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. 10,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

