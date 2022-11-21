Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 173,373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173,373 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $195,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,022. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

