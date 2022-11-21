Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 190,538 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 190,538 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $125,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,532 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,669,002. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

