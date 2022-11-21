Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 37,677 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $58,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,416,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,082,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.61. 14,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

