Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AerCap worth $48,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AerCap by 47.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

