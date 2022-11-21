Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $71.99 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 364,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,985,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

