Breakline Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 2.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arista Networks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

ANET traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

