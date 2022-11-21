Breakline Capital LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 5.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.26. 17,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.39. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

