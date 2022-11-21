Breakline Capital LLC Trims Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Breakline Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 3.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $11,396,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity

Jabil Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,010. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.