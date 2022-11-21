BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.07. BrightView shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,296 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.
BrightView Trading Down 4.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
