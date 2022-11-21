BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.07. BrightView shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $665.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BrightView by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

