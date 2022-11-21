Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.61. 1,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,911. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

