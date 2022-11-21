BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $97,829.75 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRP Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.