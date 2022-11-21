BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $97,829.75 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRP Group Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
