Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
