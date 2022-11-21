Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

