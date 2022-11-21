C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,859. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

