Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Caesarstone stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Caesarstone has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.