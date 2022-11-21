Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Caesarstone Stock Up 1.1 %
Caesarstone stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Caesarstone has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.82.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
