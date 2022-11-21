Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,095 shares of company stock worth $196,474. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

