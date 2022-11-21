Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

