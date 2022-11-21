Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.37.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$79.68. 1,737,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,684. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$48.42 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.69.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
