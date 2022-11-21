Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. 55,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

