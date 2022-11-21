Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 59,433 shares.

CANO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $761.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cano Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Cano Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

