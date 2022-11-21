Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCCF. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.47.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 2.55. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 1.73 and a twelve month high of 6.00.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
