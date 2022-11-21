Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.29. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

