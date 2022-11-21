Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.29. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
