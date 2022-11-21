Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells $18,260.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

CARE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $440.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

