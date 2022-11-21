Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,742. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

