Celo Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.84 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $200.44 million and $7.84 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

