Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Director Acquires $11,257.50 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $11,257.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,657.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,515. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $14,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Charah Solutions

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

