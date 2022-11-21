Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,717,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,055. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

