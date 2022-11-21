Chia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.97 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Chia has a total market cap of $173.97 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $30.46 or 0.00187937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.34 or 0.08425364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00469189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.56 or 0.28786667 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,712,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,711,871 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.