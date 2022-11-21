Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $173.53. 18,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,745. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

