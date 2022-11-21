Choate Investment Advisors Has $12.40 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,918,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,439,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 275,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 283,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.48. 7,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

