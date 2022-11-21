Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.29. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

