Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $61.34. 30,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

