Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

