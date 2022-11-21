Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 13,541 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

