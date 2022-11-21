Choate Investment Advisors Sells 4,089 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.00. 173,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,165,783. The stock has a market cap of $448.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

