Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 24,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average volume of 3,650 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. 40,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,973. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

