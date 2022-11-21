Civic Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $92.99 million and $11.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

