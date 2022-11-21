CoinField Coin (CFC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.27 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $66.27 million and $15.85 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

